FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Grupo Mexico expects to raise $1.23 bln in rail unit IPO
频道
专题
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
半岛局势
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
时事要闻
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
深度分析
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月31日 / 晚上7点32分 / 更新于 14 小时前

Grupo Mexico expects to raise $1.23 bln in rail unit IPO

1 分钟阅读

MEXICO CITY, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Mexican miner and infrastructure company Grupo Mexico expects to generate more than 23.5 billion pesos ($1.23 billion) in an initial public offering of its rail unit, GMexico Transportes, now set to price on Nov. 9, according to an investor presentation.

Grupo Mexico had previously said the long-delayed IPO would price on Oct. 31.

The company expects the shares to price at between 31.5 and 39 pesos each. The IPO will help to fund the purchase of Florida East Coast Railway, an asset it snapped up in March for $2.1 billion, according to the document seen by Reuters late on Monday.

In 2016, the firm’s rail unit had sales of $1.77 billion.

Grupo Mexico shares were up 0.37 percent at 62.59 pesos per share on Tuesday.

$1 = 19.1430 Mexican pesos Reporting by Sheky Espejo

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below