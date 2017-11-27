FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo plans $754 mln investment in Hidalgo state
频道
专题
美联储主席接班人鲍威尔：过去的鹰派 现在的就业优先派
美联储
美联储主席接班人鲍威尔：过去的鹰派 现在的就业优先派
英国央行称银行系统可以继续支撑实体经济渡过“无序”退欧
国际财经
英国央行称银行系统可以继续支撑实体经济渡过“无序”退欧
中国部分取消赴韩团队游禁令--韩联社
时事要闻
中国部分取消赴韩团队游禁令--韩联社
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月27日 / 下午1点04分 / 1 天前

Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo plans $754 mln investment in Hidalgo state

1 分钟阅读

MEXICO CITY, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Mexican beer maker Grupo Modelo, plans to invest nearly 14 billion pesos ($754 million) to build a brewing and bottling plant in the city of Apan in the central state of Hidalgo, a state official with knowledge of the deal told Reuters.

Construction is scheduled to begin by the end of the year with operations kicking off in the first quarter of 2019, said the official, who asked not be named because he wasn’t authorized to speak on the matter.

Grupo Modelo, which is owned by the world’s top brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev, makes and exports beers Corona, Modelo, and Pacifico, among others.

The new plant will have an initial annual capacity of 12 million hectoliters and will eventually ramp up to double that capacity, the official said.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto is scheduled to officially announce the investment by midday on Monday.

$1 = 18.5567 Mexican pesos Reporting by Anthony Esposito; editing by Jason Neely

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below