FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Grupo Mexico raises nearly $1 bln in rail unit IPO -sources
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
特朗普亚洲行
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
阿里巴巴“双11”启动三分钟即破百亿元 较去年同期缩短一半
中国财经
阿里巴巴“双11”启动三分钟即破百亿元 较去年同期缩短一半
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
深度分析
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月10日 / 凌晨12点23分 / 1 天前

UPDATE 2-Grupo Mexico raises nearly $1 bln in rail unit IPO -sources

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details on sale of stake held by Slim’s bank)

MEXICO CITY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Mexican miner and infrastructure company Grupo Mexico on Thursday priced an initial public offering of its rail unit at 31.50 pesos per share, two sources said, raising around 19 billion pesos ($998 million).

GMexico Transportes priced at the bottom of a 31.50 pesos to 39 pesos per share range, two sources with knowledge of the deal said, requesting anonymity.

The company sold 603 million shares, including overallotment, according to a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.

In 2016, GMexico Transportes had sales of $1.77 billion.

The IPO will help to fund the purchase of Florida East Coast Railway, an asset it snapped up in March for $2.1 billion, according to the document seen by Reuters late on Monday.

Inbursa, the bank owned by Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, said on Thursday that it expects to see profit of 4.65 billion pesos ($245 million) from selling most of its 8.25 percent stake in GMexico Transportes as part of the share offering. (Reporting by Christine Murray and Michael O‘Boyle.; Editing by Diane Craft & Shri Navaratnam)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below