UPDATE 1-GMexico Transportes plans IPO on Oct 31 -filing
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月4日 / 晚上11点50分 / 14 天前

UPDATE 1-GMexico Transportes plans IPO on Oct 31 -filing

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details on pricing, background)

MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 (Reuters) - GMexico Transportes, the rail unit of miner and builder Grupo Mexico, plans to price an initial public offering on Oct. 31, according to a prospectus posted on the Mexican stock exchange website on Wednesday.

Its GMexico Transportes transportation division, previously called Infraestructura y Transportes Mexico (ITM), includes subsidiaries Ferrocarril Mexicano (Ferromex), Ferrosur, Intermodal Mexico and Texas Pacifico.

The filing did not provide any guidance on the price range.

Grupo Mexico in 2016 scrapped plans for the IPO of 15 percent of ITM‘S stock, arguing that market conditions were not optimal. At that time, it had hoped to raise between 13.7 billion pesos and 16.0 billion pesos ($750 million to $876 million).

Grupo Mexico struck a $2.1 billion deal in March to take over Florida East Coast Railway, allowing it to expand its exposure to U.S. rail freight, increase dollar earnings and diversify revenue sources. ($1 = 18.2710 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Michael O‘Boyle; editing by Diane Craft)

