Slim's bank sees around $245 mln profit from Grupo Mexico rail IPO
2017年11月10日 / 凌晨4点23分 / 1 天前

1 分钟阅读

MEXICO CITY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim’s bank Inbursa said on Thursday that a unit expects to see profit of 4.65 billion pesos ($245 million) from the sale of GMexico Transportes shares.

As part of a share offering of miner and infrastructure company Grupo Mexico’s rail unit, an Inbursa unit sold most of its 8.25 percent stake in GMexico Transportes, Inbursa said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange. ($1 = 19.0110 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Michael O‘Boyle; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

