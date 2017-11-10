Slim's bank sees around $245 mln profit from Grupo Mexico rail IPO

MEXICO CITY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim’s bank Inbursa said on Thursday that a unit expects to see profit of 4.65 billion pesos ($245 million) from the sale of GMexico Transportes shares.

As part of a share offering of miner and infrastructure company Grupo Mexico’s rail unit, an Inbursa unit sold most of its 8.25 percent stake in GMexico Transportes, Inbursa said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange. ($1 = 19.0110 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Michael O‘Boyle; Editing by Richard Borsuk)