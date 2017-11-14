FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Goldman Sachs CEO praises France for strong government and good food
频道
专题
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
路透精英汇
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
时事要闻
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
中国财经
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月14日 / 下午5点36分 / 1 天前

Goldman Sachs CEO praises France for strong government and good food

2 分钟阅读

PARIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein praised the French government for its commitment to economic reforms during a visit to Paris on Tuesday.

“Struck by the positive energy here in Paris,” Blankfein wrote on Twitter.

“Strong govt and biz leaders are committed to economic reform and are well thru the first steps. And the food’s good too!”.

France has stepped up efforts to attract London banks preparing for Brexit to Paris after the election of President Emmanuel Macron, who has begun to make labour law more flexible and cut taxes. Blankfein did not mention any post-Brexit plans for Paris.

Earlier last month Goldman Sachs chief executive visited Frankfurt, and said that he would spend more time there as the Wall Street bank pushes ahead with plans to make the German city a major base after Britain leaves the European Union.

The Wall Street bank is also still investing in London where it still expects to fill new European headquarters currently under construction, Blankfein has also said on twitter. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva, Editing by Anjuli Davies)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below