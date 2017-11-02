FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GSK gets boost for early cancer hopes with breakthrough status
2017年11月2日 / 早上8点30分 / 更新于 20 小时前

GSK gets boost for early cancer hopes with breakthrough status

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline received a boost for its oncology research on Thursday when an experimental drug for blood cancer received a “breakthrough” designation from U.S. regulators.

The decision by the Food and Drug Administration paves the way for a speedy regulatory review of the BCMA drug for multiple myeloma. It follows similar priority treatment granted by the European Medicines Agency last month.

Although GSK sold its marketed cancer drugs to Novartis in 2015, it continues to invest in early-stage research and has said oncology could become another pillar of its pharmaceuticals business, alongside HIV and respiratory medicine.

The actions by the U.S. and European regulators are based on promising Phase I clinical trial results, details of which will be announced on Dec. 11 at the annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology meeting in Atlanta.

GSK said it planned a rapid programme of clinical trials with the new drug, both alone and in combination with other therapies. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Mark Potter)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
