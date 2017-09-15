FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GSK's three-in-one inhaler gets positive opinion from EU agency
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月15日 / 早上6点48分 / 1 个月前

GSK's three-in-one inhaler gets positive opinion from EU agency

1 分钟阅读

Sept 15 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline said on Friday that a European Medicines Agency (EMA) panel has recommended the company’s three-in-one inhaled lung drug.

GSK’s once-daily triple inhaler combines the drugs fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium and vilanterol. The idea is to use three different mechanisms to help open airways of patients with severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

GSK and U.S.-listed Innoviva received a positive opinion for the treatment from the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), GSK said in a statement.

A CHMP positive opinion is one of the final steps before marketing authorisation from the European Commission. A final decision is expected around the end of 2017, the company said. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; editing by David Clarke)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below