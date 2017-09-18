FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年9月18日 / 晚上11点18分 / 1 个月前

U.S. FDA approves GSK's three-in-one drug inhaler for COPD

Sept 18 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Innoviva Inc said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved their triple drug inhaler for treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

GSK’s once-daily triple inhaler, the first to get U.S approval, combines the drugs fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium and vilanterol. It is designed to use three different mechanisms to help open airways of patients with severe COPD.

The inhaler, to be sold under the brand name Trelegy Ellipta, was not indicated for relief of acute bronchospasm or treatment of asthma, the companies said in statement. (bit.ly/2x9JK84)

Last week, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency issued a positive opinion recommending the three-in-one inhaled lung drug.

Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

