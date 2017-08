LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline said on Tuesday it had appointed former Wal-Mart Stores executive Karenann Terrell to the new senior position of chief digital and technology officer.

The move comes a day before the drugmaker's CEO Emma Walmsley, who took over in April, unveils quarterly results. It reflects Walmsley's desire to use digital technology to improve performance across the group.