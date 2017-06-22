FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GSK's new CEO aims to divest sports nutrition brand -sources
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月22日 / 晚上9点14分 / 1 个月内

GSK's new CEO aims to divest sports nutrition brand -sources

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc's new Chief Executive Officer Emma Walmsley is shaking up the British drugmaker's portfolio of smaller products with plans to divest its MaxiNutrition sports nutrition brand, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

GSK bought the business, which makes protein bars, drinks and powders, for 162 million pounds ($205 million) in 2010 under previous CEO Andrew Witty. It is best known for its Maximuscle products for weight-trainers.

The original acquisition was seen as complementing GSK's Lucozade sports drinks. Lucozade, however, was sold in 2013 and Walmsley, who took over on April 1, has decided the UK-focused MaxiNutrition business no longer fits in the wider group.

GSK's consumer healthcare business, which was previously led by Walmsley and includes an extensive range of over-the-counter medicines, is heavily geared towards global brands.

The proceeds from the sale of MaxiNutrition will not move the dial significantly at the drugs giant, which has a market value of 85 billion pounds, but the decision shows Walmsley is ready to reverse past management decisions.

A spokesman for GSK declined to comment on the divestment plans, which were first reported by Sky News.

Walmsley is due to outline her vision for GSK alongside half-year results next month. She has already made clear that a key priority will be improving research productivity in the core prescription drug business. ($1 = 0.7885 pounds) (Reporting by Ben Hirschler and Pamela Barbaglia; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

