Coca-Cola affiliates in Chile to buy Guallarauco brand producer
January 5, 2018 / 9:27 PM / 更新于 16 hours ago

Coca-Cola affiliates in Chile to buy Guallarauco brand producer

1 分钟阅读

SANTIAGO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Chilean affiliate of Coca-Cola Co and local bottlers of the brand agreed to buy smaller rival Comercializadora Novaverde SA for $80 million, the companies said on Friday.

Embotelladora Andina, Embonor Coca-Cola del Valle New Ventures and Coca-Cola de Chile agreed to buy the company best known for producing the brand of juices, ice cream and frozen fruits Guallarauco from Inversiones Siemel , according to a securities filing on Friday.

The merger is subject to approval by regulators. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Susan Thomas)

