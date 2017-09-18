FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Guinea bauxite mining companies resume operations after riots
2017年9月18日

UPDATE 1-Guinea bauxite mining companies resume operations after riots

2 分钟阅读

(Adds quote, details)

CONAKRY, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Bauxite production in the Guinean mining hub of Boke resumed on Monday after deadly riots over electricity cuts had interrupted deliveries since Friday, companies and government officials said.

Two people were killed and dozens injured during riots last week in Boke, which has seen waves of unrest this year spurred by a perceived failure of the mining industry to raise living standards in the poor West African country.

Operations of the Societe Miniere de Boke (SMB), owned by China’s Winning Shipping Ltd and Shandong Weiqiao, UMS International Ltd and the Guinean state, resumed on Monday after riots interrupted deliveries at its three sites on Friday, General Manager Frederic Bouzigues told Reuters.

SMB is one of two major bauxite miners in Guinea and produces around 15 million tonnes of the aluminium ore annually, nearly half of national production.

“Our employees were able to reach our different sites this morning and work has started again. We hope to reach our maximum capacity in two or three days,” said Bouzigues.

Deliveries by a second producer, Compagnie des Bauxites de Guinee (CBG), were also disrupted as protesters set up barricades to block the train that runs between its mine and a factory on Saturday, the minister of territorial administration and a company official said.

The CBG official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the train started up again around 1:00 pm (1300 GMT) on Monday. CBG is 49 percent owned by the Guinean state and the remainder by Alcoa, Rio Tinto Alcan and Dadco. (Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Edward McAllister and Mark Potter)

