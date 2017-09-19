UPDATE 2-Guinean protests halt operations of bauxite miner CBG

(Adds detail, company comment)

By Saliou Samb

CONAKRY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Guinean bauxite miner CBG’s operations were halted again on Tuesday by protesters who blocked roads and train tracks in the town of Kamsar over power cuts, three sources said.

Deadly riots froze mining operations in the town of Boke and surrounding region including Kamsar last week, the latest in a series of protests to grip the West African country this year.

CBG’s operations resumed Monday afternoon but protesters again erected barricades overnight, stopping a train that runs between its mine and factory and preventing employees from going to work, a company official and agency source said. Hundreds of women dressed in red to show their anger joined the protests that continued through the afternoon, a resident said.

“Everything is stopped. We must find a solution to this situation because the losses for the company are significant,” said the CBG official, who asked not to be named.

He added that the company was losing about $1 million a day because of the halt to daily exports of more than 60,000 tonnes of the aluminium ore by train and boat.

CBG, which is 49 percent owned by the Guinean state and the remainder by Alcoa, Rio Tinto Alcan and Dadco, is one of two major bauxite miners in Guinea that each produce about 15 million tonnes of the aluminium ore annually.

An Alcoa spokesman said the company was monitoring the situation and working to ensure the safety of personnel. The other equity holders did not respond to requests for comment.

The second company affected by riots last week, Societe Miniere de Boke (SMB), resumed operations on Monday after protests subsided in Boke. (Writing by Nellie Peyton and Emma Farge; Editing by David Goodman)