FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France-based Miner AMR starts bauxite production in Guinea
频道
专题
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
比特币
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
独家：福特拟在2020年将Fusion生产转往中国重庆的合资工厂
中国财经
独家：福特拟在2020年将Fusion生产转往中国重庆的合资工厂
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
国际财经
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月12日 / 下午3点02分 / 2 天前

France-based Miner AMR starts bauxite production in Guinea

2 分钟阅读

CONAKRY, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Paris-based miner AMR began production at its Guinean bauxite mine on Tuesday, aiming initially to produce between 6 and 10 million tonnes a year of the aluminium ore, the company said.

Alliance Miniere Responsable (AMR) was founded by two French businessmen and major shareholders include former Areva CEO Anne Lauvergeon and French telecoms tycoon Xavier Niel.

A company statement said the mine’s output will all be sold to Societe Miniere de Boke, a Guinean company whose main shareholders are Singapore’s privately-owned Winning International Group and China’s Shandong Weiqao.

Guinea has about a third of the world’s bauxite reserves, but annual production has hovered below 20 million tonnes a year for several years, owing largely to political instability.

In 2017, SMB expects to export more than 15 million tonnes of bauxite, putting it on a par with number one producer Guinea Bauxite Company (CBG), majority owned by Alcoa, Rio Tinto and Dadco.

Until 2015, CBG and Russia’s Rouski Alumini were the only companies that exported bauxite from Guinea.

Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing and additional reporting by Tim Cocks in Dakar; Editing by Adrian Croft

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below