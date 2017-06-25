FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar's emir meets Exxon Mobil Corp CEO -agency
Qatar's emir meets Exxon Mobil Corp CEO -agency

June 25 (Reuters) - The emir of Qatar met with Exxon Mobil Corp chairman and CEO Darren Woods in Doha on Saturday for talks on "cooperation," state news agency QNA reported, following a rift between four Gulf states and Qatar that has raised worries about energy supplies.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt on Monday cut ties with Qatar, accusing the country of supporting extremism. Qatar denies the allegations.

QNA said the Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, met with Woods and ExxonMobil Qatar General Manager Alistair Routledge at the Al-Bahar Palace.

"During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations and means to develop them in addition to the latest developments in the energy sector," the agency said.

Qatar and Exxon have had development agreements for more than a decade, with Exxon helping Qatar to become the world's largest LNG exporter. Exxon, working with government-controlled energy company Qatar Petroleum, has invested in LNG-processing plants, transport ships and related infrastructure.

Exxon said earlier this month that production and exports of liquefied natural gas from Qatar have not been affected by the row.

The growing diplomatic dispute has raised concerns about global access to Qatar's LNG, especially after some regional ports in the Gulf said they would not accept Qatari-flagged vessels.

Reporting by Sylvia Westall, writing by Sami Aboudi, editing by Jane Merriman

