2 个月前
Norsk Hydro's aluminium exports from Qatar plant blocked by diplomatic conflict
2017年6月6日

Norsk Hydro's aluminium exports from Qatar plant blocked by diplomatic conflict

OSLO, June 6 (Reuters) - Exports of aluminium from the Qatalum metals plant in Qatar have been blocked after top Arab nations broke off diplomatic ties with the country, Norway's Norsk Hydro said on Tuesday.

Norsk Hydro owns a 50-percent stake on the Qatalum joint venture, which produces more than 600,000 tonnes per year of primary aluminium to customers in Asia, Europe and the United States.

"Most Qatalum shipments normally go through the large Jebel Ali port in UAE, but this port looks to be closed for all Qatar shipments from Tuesday morning," Norsk Hydro said in a statement.

"Supported by owners Hydro and Qatar Petroleum, the Qatalum JV is currently working to find alternative shipment routes to enable it to continue to serve its global customers," it added. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

