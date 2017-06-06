FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
Norsk Hydro says may take "some time" to unblock Qatar aluminium exports
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月6日 / 早上6点48分 / 2 个月前

Norsk Hydro says may take "some time" to unblock Qatar aluminium exports

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

OSLO, June 6 (Reuters) - Aluminium producer Norsk Hydro and its Qatalum joint venture face a difficult process in their bid to restart aluminium exports from Qatar, a Hydro spokesman said on Tuesday.

Exports of aluminium from Qatalum were blocked after top Arab nations on Monday broke off diplomatic ties with Qatar.

"There are several alternatives we are looking at and we will look at all possibilities," said the spokesman. "But this is complex and will take some time."

Norsk Hydro owns 50 percent in the plant. State-owned Qatar Petroleum owns the other half. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below