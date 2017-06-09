FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Qatar aluminium plant has established new export routes - Norsk Hydro
2017年6月9日 / 早上7点25分 / 2 个月前

UPDATE 1-Qatar aluminium plant has established new export routes - Norsk Hydro

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

(Adds detail)

OSLO, June 9 (Reuters) - Qatar's Qatalum aluminium plant has found new sea routes to export its metal following a diplomatic row with neighbours that had blocked shipments, Norway's Norsk Hydro, which owns 50 percent of the facility, told Reuters on Friday.

Customers may face some delays in deliveries, a Hydro spokesman said.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain on June 5 cut ties with Qatar, which denounced the move as predicated on lies about it supporting militants.

Until this week, most of Qatalum's output had been transported on smaller vessels to the Jebel Ali port in the UAE, before being transferred to larger ships.

Hydro declined to say which ports Qatalum now plans to use.

The plant produces more than 600,000 tonnes of primary aluminium per year. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord; writing by Terje Solsvik; editing by David Clarke)

