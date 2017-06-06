FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
Qatar stocks rebound 2.7 percent in early trade
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
Qatar stocks rebound 2.7 percent in early trade

DUBAI, June 6 (Reuters) - Qatar's stock market rebounded in early trade on Tuesday after plunging on the previous day, when Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other countries severed air, sea and land transport links with Doha, accusing it of supporting terrorism.

The Qatari stock index was up 2.7 percent after half an hour of trade; it rose as much as 3.2 percent at one stage. On Monday, it had tumbled 7.3 percent.

Fund managers said there were hopes that Qatari state-linked funds could enter the market to buy shares and provide support, although it was not clear whether this had happened so far.

Also, Qatar's foreign minister said on Tuesday that Doha was ready for mediation efforts, adding that Qatar's ruler had delayed a speech in order to give Kuwait a chance to ease regional tensions. This may have fanned hopes for a solution to the dispute.

Shares in Islamic Bank Masraf Al Rayan jumped 7.4 percent and Vodafone Qatar, the most heavily traded stock, gained 3.0 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

