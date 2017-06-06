FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年6月6日

UPDATE 1-Norway's Yara says Qatar fertiliser export unaffected by diplomatic row

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

(Adds background)

OSLO, June 6 (Reuters) - The export of fertilisers from Qatari producer Qafco is unaffected by a regional diplomatic row that has cut off other commodity shipments, Norway's Yara said on Tuesday.

Yara has a 25-percent stake in Qafco while state-controlled Industries Qatar owns the rest.

"We have no logistics problems. Production from that facility is shipped from a dedicated port (in Qatar)," said a Yara spokesman.

Yara's share of Qafco's production amounted to 1 million tonnes of ammonia and 1.5 million tonnes urea fertiliser, he added.

Qatar is the world's fourth largest producer of urea, Qafco said. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, writing by Terje Solsvik)

