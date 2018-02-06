Former USA gymnastics coach under investigation -Michigan sheriff

Feb 6 (Reuters) - A former coach of the U.S. Olympic gymnastics team, John Geddert, was under investigation, a sheriff in Michigan said on Tuesday, coming on the heels of a sexual abuse scandal surrounding a team doctor.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office said people have made complaints against John Geddert, without providing details.

Geddert was not immediately available for comment.

Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar has been given two prison sentences of 40 to 125 years and 40 to 175 years for molesting young female gymnasts. He is also serving a 60-year federal term for child pornography convictions.

In January, USA Gymnastics suspended Geddert, who worked with Nassar, was criticized for creating a hostile environment by several victims during Nassar’s sentencing hearings.

Geddert ran a Lansing-area gymnastics center called Twistars, where athletes said Nassar molested them in a back room. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz)