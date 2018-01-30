FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 30, 2018 / 5:16 PM / 更新于 19 hours ago

Texas governor seeks probe of Karolyi Ranch in gymnastics scandal

1 分钟阅读

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott asked the state’s top police agency on Tuesday to start an investigation into Karolyi Ranch, a training facility used by USA Gymnastics where young women athletes said they were sexually molested by the team’s doctor.

“The public statements made by athletes who previously trained at the Karolyi Ranch are gut-wrenching,” Abbott said in a letter calling for an investigation by the Texas Rangers into the facility in Huntsville, about 70 miles north of Houston. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz)

