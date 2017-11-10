FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gymnastics-Aly Raisman says she was abused by team doctor-CBS "60 Minutes"
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
特朗普亚洲行
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
中国财经
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
深度分析
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#奥运新闻
2017年11月10日 / 晚上6点29分 / 更新于 4 小时前

Gymnastics-Aly Raisman says she was abused by team doctor-CBS "60 Minutes"

4 分钟阅读

    By Frank Pingue
    Nov 10 (Reuters) - Three-time Olympic gold medalist Aly
Raisman said she was sexually abused by former USA Gymnastics'
team physician Larry Nassar, according to an interview with CBS
News program "60 Minutes" that will air on Sunday. 
    The American gymnast is the most prominent athlete to come
forward so far about Nassar, who is in jail awaiting sentencing
after pleading guilty to federal child pornography charges.
    "I am angry. I'm really upset," Raisman, who captained the
'Final Five' U.S. women to the most dominant Olympic victory in
the team event at the 2016 Rio Games, said in a clip released by
"60 Minutes." 
    "When I see these young girls that come up to me, and they
ask for pictures or autographs, whatever it is ... I just want
to create change so that they never, ever have to go through
this."
    Nassar's attorneys, Matt Newburg and Shannon Smith, each
said that due to a gag order imposed they had no comment. 
    According to "60 Minutes," more than 130 women, many of them
former athletes, have filed civil lawsuits alleging that Nassar,
who was involved with USA Gymnastics for nearly three decades
before his tenure ended in 2015, sexually abused them under
the guise of treating them for hip, back and other athletic
injuries.
    Nassar, once a team doctor for Olympians at USA Gymnastics
and a former employee at Michigan State University, has pled not
guilty to charges of sexual assault.
    The 23-year-old Raisman was first treated by Nassar when she
was 15. She details the abuse allegations in a new book called
"Fierce" that offers new insights into a scandal that goes to
the highest level of her sport.
    Raisman is the second member of the 'Fierce Five' gymnasts
who won a team gold at the 2012 London Olympics to allege abuse
by Nassar, joining McKayla Maroney.
    Maroney, who could not be reached for comment, said last
month on Twitter that Nassar's abuse of her began when she was
13 and was disguised as "medically necessary treatment."
    USA Gymnastics conducted a review of its procedures for
handling sexual misconduct issues following reports last year
that the organization turned a blind eye to allegations.
    Steve Penny resigned in March as head of USA Gymnastics and
the federation adopted a number of reforms in June that it said
will help to better prevent and respond to future cases of
abuse.
    USA Gymnastics, which this week announced Kerry Perry as the
organization's new president and chief executive, commended
Raisman for coming forward.
    "We are appalled by the conduct of which Larry Nassar is
accused, and we are very sorry that any athlete has been harmed
during her or his gymnastics career," said USA Gymnastics.
    "Aly’s passion and concern for athlete safety is shared by
USA Gymnastics."
    Raisman, who is calling for major changes at USA Gymnastics,
the national governing body for her sport, was asked in the
interview why Nassar's accusers did not speak up sooner.
    "Why are we looking at why didn't the girls speak up? Why
not look at 'What about the culture?'" said Raisman. "What did
USA Gymnastics do, and Larry Nassar do, to manipulate these
girls so much that they are so afraid to speak up?"

 (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Alden
Bentley)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below