Hain Celestial, activist investor agree on board changes - WSJ
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月28日 / 凌晨5点17分 / 20 天前

Hain Celestial, activist investor agree on board changes - WSJ

1 分钟阅读

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Hain Celestial reached an agreement with activist investor Engaged Capital LLC for changes in its board, which could pave the way for a potential sale of the organic food and beverage company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

As per the agreement, Hain will nominate six new directors, while three board members will not seek re-election, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2fSO4Pc

Engaged Capital founder Glenn Welling will join the board, according to the report.

The maker of Celestial tea and BluePrint juice will also form a group of directors to examine strategic alternatives, WSJ reported.

Hain Celestial and Engaged Capital did not respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

