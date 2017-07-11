FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Halcon Resources to sell certain Williston assets for $1.4 bln
2017年7月11日 / 中午11点49分 / 25 天前

Halcon Resources to sell certain Williston assets for $1.4 bln

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 11 (Reuters) - Oil producer Halcon Resources Corp said on Tuesday it would sell assets it operates in the Williston Basin to Bruin E&P Partners for $1.4 billion in cash, as it looks to focus on the more lucrative Delaware Basin.

The assets to be sold produce about 29,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, Halcon said in a statement.

The company said it would retain its non-operated Williston basin assets, which it may sell in the future. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

