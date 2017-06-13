FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
MOVES-Hedge fund Halcyon to hire Citi's Dismorr to head EMEA sales: source
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月13日 / 上午10点36分 / 2 个月前

MOVES-Hedge fund Halcyon to hire Citi's Dismorr to head EMEA sales: source

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 13 (Reuters) - Petra Dismorr, the director of Citigroup Inc's EMEA Capital Introductions unit, will join hedge fund Halcyon Capital Management as head of EMEA sales, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

Dismorr will join Halcyon's London office in September, the source said.

Halcyon, founded in 1981, manages over $9 billion in assets.

A spokesman at Halcyon decline to comment.

Dismorr has left her role at Citi, two sources confirmed, while one of the sources said Citi would replace Dismorr. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru and Maiya Keidan in London; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below