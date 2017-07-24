FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Halliburton swings to quarterly profit
Halliburton swings to quarterly profit

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 24 (Reuters) - Halliburton Co reported a quarterly profit compared with a year-ago loss, when the company took a $3.5 billion charge related to the termination of its deal with smaller rival Baker Hughes due to anti-trust hurdles.

Net profit attributable to Halliburton was $28 million, or 3 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $3.21 billion, or $3.73 per share, a year earlier.

The world's No.3 oilfield services provider said on Monday revenue rose to $4.96 billion from $3.84 billion, due to higher North American revenue.

Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

