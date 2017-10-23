FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Halliburton posts higher profit on N. America demand
2017年10月23日

Halliburton posts higher profit on N. America demand

1 分钟阅读

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Halliburton Co reported a rise in third-quarter profit as the oilfield services company benefited from strong drilling activity in North America, its biggest geography by sales.

Net profit attributable to Halliburton rose to $365 million, or 42 cents per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, from $6 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

Halliburton said that in the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2016, which included its third quarter a year ago, it recorded a $3.5 billion charge after terminating a proposed deal to acquire Baker Hughes.

The world’s No.3 oilfield services provider said on Monday its revenue rose to $5.44 billion in the latest quarter from $3.83 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)

