FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 天前
Hampton Creek's entire board quits except for CEO - Bloomberg
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月17日 / 晚上8点00分 / 19 天前

Hampton Creek's entire board quits except for CEO - Bloomberg

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 17 (Reuters) - At least five directors have left the board of U.S. food startup Hampton Creek Inc, leaving co-founder and Chief Executive Josh Tetrick the only remaining board member, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

The directors departed following disagreements with Tetrick, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. bloom.bg/2tyUTcK

"Ensuring our employees maintain their ability to direct our mission is as critical as the technologies we deploy and the products we launch. We will always protect this principle," Tetrick said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

"We continue to fully support Hampton Creek and its CEO Josh in their exciting and important mission to change the food industry for the better of all people. We will advise Josh and the team on strategies across all areas of its business moving forward," a spokesman on behalf of the board said in a statement.

The board departures include Bon Appétit Management Co CEO Fedele Bauccio, former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius, Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman, Khosla Ventures partner Samir Kaul and Bart Swanson, who represented Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing's Horizons Ventures, Bloomberg reported.

San Francisco-based Hampton Creek, founded in 2011, has faced a string of controversies since last year including a report showing the company quietly bought back its own products from supermarkets, which prompted federal inquiries that concluded without finding wrongdoing, according to Bloomberg.

Retailer Target Corp said last month it would start removing Hampton Creek products from its stores, citing allegations of food safety concerns, Bloomberg reported. (Reporting by Ishita Chigilli Palli and Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below