FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel's Harel, Colony NorthStar buy LA building for $460 mln
频道
专题
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
时事要闻
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
中国10月官方PMI双双回落预示四季度开局偏弱 经济升温苗头减退
中国财经
中国10月官方PMI双双回落预示四季度开局偏弱 经济升温苗头减退
焦点：两名特朗普前助手遭通俄门调查指控 另有一位前顾问认罪
深度分析
焦点：两名特朗普前助手遭通俄门调查指控 另有一位前顾问认罪
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月30日 / 上午10点26分 / 1 天内

Israel's Harel, Colony NorthStar buy LA building for $460 mln

1 分钟阅读

TEL AVIV, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Israel’s Harel Insurance and Finance Group and U.S. real estate investment trust Colony NorthStar acquired an office building in downtown Los Angeles for $460 million.

This reflects a price of $440 per square foot.

Harel said on Monday it will hold 45 percent of the property. The total equity in the transaction will be $160 million, of which Harel’s share will be $74 million.

The 42-story office building with 1.05 million square feet is almost 90 percent occupied. Most of the leases are linked to a 3 percent annual rent increase.

This is Harel’s fourth real-estate transaction on the West Coast in recent years.

Harel said the transaction was for the benefit of its beneficiaries as part of a commitment to diversify its investments. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below