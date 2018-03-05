FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2018 / 11:45 PM / 更新于 15 hours ago

Harley-Davidson says retaliatory tariffs to have 'significant impact' on sales

1 分钟阅读

CHICAGO, March 5 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc said on Monday that a punitive, retaliatory tariff on its motorcycles in any market would have a “significant impact” on its sales there.

The European Commission’s president last week threatened to impose tariffs on Harley-Davidson motorbikes if U.S. President Donald Trump followed through on a plan to impose global duties on aluminum and steel.

Harley said in a statement that it supports free and fair trade, and the proposed U.S. import tariffs will drive up costs for all products made with aluminum and steel, regardless of their origin. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh Editing by Tom Brown)

