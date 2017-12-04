FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年12月4日 / 中午11点35分 / 1 天前

Hartford to sell Talcott Resolution in deal valued at $2.05 bln

1 分钟阅读

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Hartford Financial Services Group on Monday agreed to sell its life and annuity businesses, Talcott Resolution, to a group of investors in a deal valued at $2.05 billion.

Total consideration consists of cash, a pre-closing cash dividend, the unit’s debt and a 9.7 percent ownership in the new company, Hartford said.

Around 400 employees of Hartford will join the new company as part of the deal, the company said. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

