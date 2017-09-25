FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Assured Guaranty says ready to help Hartford city avoid bankruptcy
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月25日 / 下午12点41分 / 23 天前

Assured Guaranty says ready to help Hartford city avoid bankruptcy

1 分钟阅读

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Securities insurer Assured Guaranty Ltd said on Monday it is willing to issue Hartford, the capital of Connecticut, a general obligation bond that could help the city avoid filing for bankruptcy.

Hartford would likely seek to file for bankruptcy if the state does not have a budget in place in 60 days, Mayor Luke Bronin had warned earlier this month.

Assured Guaranty said it had it had met with the leadership of Hartford, members of the governor’s staff, and other state and local representatives about the city’s fiscal challenges.

The Bermuda-based company said the general obligation (GO) bond refinancing “takes advantage of new state legislation and reduces and levels the city’s annual GO bond debt service over the next 15 years.”

Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below