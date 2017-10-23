FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hasbro's quarterly revenue rises 7 pct
2017年10月23日

Hasbro's quarterly revenue rises 7 pct

1 分钟阅读

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Hasbro Inc, the No. 2 U.S. toymaker, reported a 7 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Monday, helped by its gaming unit and strong demand for toys based on its My Little Pony and Transformers franchises.

Net income attributable to Hasbro rose to $265.6 million, or $2.09 per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 1, from $257.8 million, or $2.03 per share, a year earlier.

The Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based company’s revenue rose to $1.79 billion from $1.68 billion.

The company also said its revenue and operating profit were hurt by the bankruptcy of Toys“R”Us, one of its key retailers. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

