HCA Healthcare expects sluggish 3rd-qtr patient admissions
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月18日 / 晚上9点00分 / 3 天前

HCA Healthcare expects sluggish 3rd-qtr patient admissions

1 分钟阅读

Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. hospital operator HCA Healthcare Inc said on Wednesday it expected to report muted third quarter patient volume growth, largely due to the recent spate of hurricanes.

Shares of the company fell 2.5 percent to $75 in extended trading.

Same-facility admissions for the third quarter rose 0.6 percent, the company said.

The company estimates that hurricanes had an unfavorable impact of 30 basis points on same-facility admissions growth. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

