FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Prescription video games help children with ADHD in trial
频道
专题
中国外长王毅称半岛局势再度趋于紧张 中方对此感到遗憾
半岛局势
中国外长王毅称半岛局势再度趋于紧张 中方对此感到遗憾
财新11月中国服务业PMI和综合PMI升至51.9和51.6 均为三个月高点
中国财经
财新11月中国服务业PMI和综合PMI升至51.9和51.6 均为三个月高点
焦点：OPEC的11月产出降至5月以来最低
深度分析
焦点：OPEC的11月产出降至5月以来最低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月4日 / 早上8点40分 / 1 天前

Prescription video games help children with ADHD in trial

2 分钟阅读

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Playing tailor-made video games can help children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), according to results from a pivotal clinical trial announced on Monday.

The U.S. company developing the treatment, unlisted Akili, now plans to file for regulatory approval with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the first half of 2018, paving the way for what would be the first such “digital” prescription product.

Akili is an affiliate of London-listed PureTech Health .

Cases of ADHD have been rising around the world in recent decades, with children often given drugs to treat the disorder. Akili’s product takes a different approach by using a game to stimulate specific cognitive neural systems in the brain.

In the randomised, controlled trial of 348 children and adolescents with ADHD, Akili’s product AKL-T01 showed a statistically significant improvement compared with an active control in attention performance. The control was also a video game.

Medicating ADHD is big business, with Shire a leading player in the field. Shire is also an investor in Akili. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Mark Potter)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below