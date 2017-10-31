FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MSF charity secures generic hepatitis C drugs for $1.40 a day
频道
专题
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
半岛局势
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
时事要闻
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
深度分析
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月31日 / 中午12点27分 / 更新于 21 小时前

MSF charity secures generic hepatitis C drugs for $1.40 a day

2 分钟阅读

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Medecins Sans Frontieres, the international nonprofit medical charity, said on Tuesday it had struck deals with generic manufacturers to buy hepatitis C drugs for as little as $1.40 a day, a dramatic reduction on original prices.

U.S. drugmaker Gilead Sciences created storm in 2013 when it launched sofosbuvir at $1,000 per pill in the United States, under the brand name Sovaldi. Bristol-Myers Squibb launched daclatasvir at $750 per pill in 2015.

Since then, increased competition has pushed prices lower for the modern medicines, which have cure rates of up to 95 percent for the liver-destroying disease.

The big drugmakers have offered discounts on their products for poor countries but MSF has long complained that the medicines are still too expensive.

MSF said the deals with generic companies meant it was now able to provide a 12-week course of treatment for around $120, against $1,400 to $1,800 available through Gilead and BMS access programmes for poorer nations.

Nearly three-quarters of the estimated 71 million people living with chronic hepatitis C infection worldwide are in low- and middle-income countries. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jason Neely)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below