FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-'Ground-breaking' new drug gives hope in Huntington's disease
频道
专题
焦点：期货市场暗示比特币目前的凌厉涨势将会放缓
比特币
焦点：期货市场暗示比特币目前的凌厉涨势将会放缓
欧盟和美国、日本将联手对抗中国的产能过剩--消息
国际财经
欧盟和美国、日本将联手对抗中国的产能过剩--消息
焦点：美国贸易代表称WTO偏离贸易重点 对某些发展中国家太宽松
深度分析
焦点：美国贸易代表称WTO偏离贸易重点 对某些发展中国家太宽松
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 11, 2017 / 1:35 PM / in a day

CORRECTED-'Ground-breaking' new drug gives hope in Huntington's disease

2 分钟阅读

(Corrects spelling of Huntington)

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Scientists have for the first time fixed a protein defect that causes Huntington’s disease by injecting a drug from Ionis Pharmaceuticals into the spine, offering new hope for patients with the devastating genetic disease.

The success in the early-stage clinical trial has prompted Roche to exercise its option to license the product, called IONIS-HTT(Rx), at a cost of $45 million.

Lead researcher Sarah Tabrizi, professor of clinical neurology at University College London, said the ability of the drug to tackle the underlying cause of Huntington’s by lowering levels of a toxic protein was “ground-breaking”.

“The key now is to move quickly to a larger trial to test whether IONIS-HTT(Rx) slows disease progression,” she said in a statement on Monday.

Huntington’s is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting mental abilities and physical control that normally hits sufferers between the ages of 30 and 50 years before continually worsening over a 10- to 25-year period.

There is currently no effective disease-modifying treatment for the condition, with existing medicines focused only on managing disease symptoms.

Ionis said Roche would now be responsible for all IONIS-HTT(Rx) development, regulatory and commercialisation activities and costs. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Gareth Jones)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below