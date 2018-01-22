FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2018 / 3:13 PM / 更新于 17 hours ago

U.S. FDA releases initial review of Philip Morris' iQOS device

1 分钟阅读

Jan 22 (Reuters) - An electronic tobacco product made by Philip Morris International Inc that heats rather than burns tobacco contains lower levels of harmful and potentially harmful compounds than cigarettes, a preliminary review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concluded on Monday.

Laboratory data showed that the aerosol produced by the product, iQOS, can damage cells and affect human tissue, but that the effects “are generally less severe and observed at much higher concentrations,” in a reference to cigarette smoke.

The reviewers said results from a pending study would provide more information about the carcinogenic potential of iQOS, but the results of that study are not expected to become available until later this year. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington, editing by G Crosse)

