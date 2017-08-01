Jana Partners fund up 0.3 pct in July, up 6.1 pct for year-update

BOSTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Jana Partners the activist hedge fund that pushed for change at natural grocer Whole Foods Market Inc. this year posted a tiny performance gain in July, leaving the fund up 6.1 percent for the first seven months of 2017.

The Jana Partners fund gained 0.3 percent last month after having risen 1.2 percent in June, according to a performance summary sent to clients and seen by Reuters. The fund trails the Standard & Poor's 11.6 gain this year.

The New York-based fund in July sold out of its roughly 9 pct stake in Whole Foods after Amazon.com Inc. made an offer to buy the company.