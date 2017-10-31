FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ADP says Ackman's claims it misled ISS are false
2017年10月31日 / 下午1点36分 / 更新于 20 小时前

ADP says Ackman's claims it misled ISS are false

1 分钟阅读

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Automatic Data Processing Inc rejected as “false and misleading” on Tuesday the accusation by billionaire investor William Ackman that the company had made incorrect statements to a proxy adviser.

“ADP has not disclosed any material non-public information in its meetings with ISS or any other party,” the company said, adding that it would file a complaint with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Ackman on Monday accused ADP of providing misleading and incorrect claims to Institutional Shareholder Services and asked the proxy advisory firm to reconsider its recommendation that shareholders largely vote for the company’s slate.

Ackman hopes to win three seats on the board of the human resources outsourcing company in a vote next week. ISS has supported Ackman’s election. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

