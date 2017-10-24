FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hedge fund Greenlight bets again on Micron, others in Q3-letter
2017年10月24日 / 下午3点35分 / 更新于 13 小时内

Hedge fund Greenlight bets again on Micron, others in Q3-letter

1 分钟阅读

BOSTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Hedge fund manager David Einhorn told investors on Tuesday that his Greenlight Capital made three new investments during the third quarter, including a new bet on chip maker Micron Technology Inc.

Greenlight reunited with Micron, which had weighed on its performance a few years ago, by buying the stock at $29.21, Einhorn said in his quarterly letter, which was seen by Reuters. The stock now trades at $41.57.

In the first nine months of 2017, Greenlight gained 3.3 percent, trailing the S&P 500’s 14.3 percent climb. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Susan Thomas)

