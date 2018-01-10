FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Human-run hedge funds emerge as 2017 victor against machines
频道
专题
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
半岛局势
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
独家：加拿大日益确信特朗普将很快宣布美国退出NAFTA--消息
深度分析
独家：加拿大日益确信特朗普将很快宣布美国退出NAFTA--消息
韩国主要加密货币交易所遭警方和税务部门突击检查--消息
国际财经
韩国主要加密货币交易所遭警方和税务部门突击检查--消息
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 10, 2018 / 1:44 PM / 更新于 21 hours ago

Human-run hedge funds emerge as 2017 victor against machines

Maiya Keidan

2 分钟阅读

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Alibaba, Tencent and AAC Technologies helped Hong Kong-based Oceanwide Asset Management make gains of 43 percent last year in its China equities hedge fund.

Selective stock-picking by Oceanwide’s team led to the long-short strategy becoming the top-performing fund in 2017, according to a list compiled by HSBC.

Human-led stock-picking strategies, like Oceanwide, made up three of the top five best-performing hedge funds last year, showed the HSBC research.

Two out of the top-five were computer-driven strategies, including Swiss asset manager GAM Systematic Cantab’s CCP Quantitative Fund, which made 31 percent last year.

But while long-short hedge funds made up almost half of the top-20, strategies run by machine algorithms accounted for just 15 percent overall.

“I’ve not been a big believer in machines because the world has changed since Trump got elected,” said one investor with $2 billion in hedge funds.

“I think you need a stock-picker who can put into perspective what Trump is going to do or what is happening on the other side of the world.”

So-called long-short funds, which bet on shares rising and falling, delivered performance of 13.2 percent in 2017, when the average hedge fund made 8.54 percent, showed data from industry tracker Hedge Fund Research.

Two of the other other hedge funds in HSBC’s top-five were run by London-based long-short equities firm Sloane Robinson.

Five of Sloane Robinson’s stock-picking strategies, which bet on emerging markets, Japan, frontier markets and globally, made it into HSBC’s 20 top-performing funds.

Activist, event-driven and financials-focused strategies run by humans also made up the top-20 performers. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below