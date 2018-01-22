FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2018 / 2:28 PM / 更新于 17 hours ago

Hedge fund Third Point pushes Nestle to do more faster -letter

1 分钟阅读

BOSTON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Daniel Loeb praised consumer company Nestle’s chief but is keeping up the pressure with demands that the company move faster in overhauling its strategy.

“We hope now that Dr. Schneider has completed his first year and there is new blood on the Board, the company is able to move with greater alacrity,” Loeb wrote about CEO Mark Schneider in a letter to his own investors. A copy was seen by Reuters.

Loeb wants the company to buy back more of its stock more quickly and sell its stake in beauty business L‘Oreal. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

