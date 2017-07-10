FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 天前
Third Point Ultra fund up 0.9 pct in June amid Nestle campaign
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月10日 / 上午9点17分 / 25 天前

Third Point Ultra fund up 0.9 pct in June amid Nestle campaign

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Third Point's Ultra fund gained 0.9 percent in June, taking its year-to-date performance to 17.2 percent, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday, giving activist investor Dan Loeb a boost as he pushes for a shake-up at Nestle.

Third Point, a New York-based hedge fund, revealed a $3.5 billion stake in Nestle in a June 25 letter to shareholders.

It said it owned roughly 40 million shares of the world's largest packaged food maker in its funds and a special purpose vehicle raised for the opportunity.

Reporting by Maiya Keidan and Martinne Geller, editing by Louise Heavens

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below