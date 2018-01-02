FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HeidelbergCement sees negative effect from U.S. tax reform for 2017
January 2, 2018

HeidelbergCement sees negative effect from U.S. tax reform for 2017

1 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, Jan 2 (Reuters) - HeidelbergCement expects the U.S. tax reform to have a negative effect of around 200 million euros ($241 million) on its balance sheet for 2017, the German cement maker said on Tuesday but affirmed its guidance for underlying profits.

The revaluation of deferred tax assets is a one-time effect that is not cash-effective and has no impact on earnings before tax or cash flow in 2017, it said, sticking with its guidance for a significant increase in full-year underlying profit.

It also said that it expected the lower corporate tax rate in the United States to have a positive effect on annual group net profit and cash flow from 2019.

$1 = 0.8290 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

