HeidelbergCement beats Q4 profit forecast on prices, synergies

FRANKFURT, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Germany’s HeidelbergCement on Tuesday said its core profit rose 16.5 percent in the fourth quarter, citing price increases and higher-than-expected synergies from the integration of Italcementi.

The group’s fourth-quarter result from current operations before depreciation and amortisation (RCOBD) came in at 892 million euros ($1.10 billion), compared with an average forecast by analysts of 855 million. ($1 = 0.8076 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Ludwig Burger)