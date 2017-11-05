FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Helvetia says Swiss watchdog opens investigation of chairman
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普访日力图就朝鲜问题统一立场 贸易也是议题之一
半岛局势
焦点：特朗普访日力图就朝鲜问题统一立场 贸易也是议题之一
一周经济焦点：主要经济体央行升息已是进行式 但通胀在哪里？
深度分析
一周经济焦点：主要经济体央行升息已是进行式 但通胀在哪里？
双支柱框架下中国央行更有腾挪空间 未来货币政策不会更紧--专家
中国财经
双支柱框架下中国央行更有腾挪空间 未来货币政策不会更紧--专家
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月5日 / 晚上6点21分 / 更新于 9 小时前

Helvetia says Swiss watchdog opens investigation of chairman

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s Helvetia said on Sunday that Swiss financial watchdog FINMA had opened an investigation of the insurer’s chairman, Pierin Vincenz.

“Helvetia is not affected by this investigation, and the investigation is not in any way related to his work at Helvetia,” the company said in a statement.

Helvetia said it had no reason to question Vincenz’s chairmanship.

In a separate statement, Vincenz said he was informed by FINMA on Nov. 1 of the investigation, which was opened in the course of a separate probe into Raiffeisen Switzerland, where he used to be chief executive.

He said that the investigation related to his handling of conflicts of interest while with Raiffeisen and that he believed he treated the potential conflicts with the necessary care. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Jason Neely)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below