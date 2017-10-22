FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Henkel may make U.S. acquistions - CEO in newspaper
频道
专题
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
中共十九大
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
深度分析
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
中国财经
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月22日 / 凌晨5点01分 / 3 天前

Henkel may make U.S. acquistions - CEO in newspaper

2 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, Oct 21 (Reuters) - German consumer goods group Henkel may further expand its business in the United States via acquisitions, Chief Executive Hans van Bylen told Welt am Sonntag in an interview.

“If there are opportunities for acquisitions, we will take a look at whether they are a good fit in terms of strategy and price. In the United States we are for instance not yet a leading seller of beauty care products,” he said.

Henkel’s beauty care brands include Syoss and Schwarzkopf hair care products as well as Dial soap.

He also said that there was opportunities around the world for purchases in the laundry care, detergents and adhesives sectors.

Acquisitions are a key part of Henkel’s strategy. Earlier this year it made a binding offer to buy sealant maker Darex Packaging Technologies for $1.05 billion. Last year, it spent $3.6 billion to buy North American detergent maker Sun Products, known for its Snuggle brand.

Van Bylen also told Welt am Sonntag that profit margins at Henkel’s U.S brands Purex, Dial and Sun had been improving.

“Henkel will have a very successful 2017 in the United States. That will also be reflected at the group level,” he said.

Henkel is due to publish third-quarter financial results on Nov. 14. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below